How the FAA is trying to fill a shortage of air traffic controllers

CHARLOTTE — Media reports that 75% of the air traffic towers around the country are understaffed.

The Department of Transportation has been fighting to improve those numbers. The secretary has come up with a different idea in order to bring young people into the pipeline by reaching out to the gamer community.

We talked to a number of passengers who told us they realize that the skies are too congested and that there are not enough controllers to go around. Many of them told Channel 9 they think this new approach is worth trying.

“I think it’s an interesting, I think it’s creative because I think it’s thinking out of the box to some extent. They are looking at skill sets that might not naturally, not naturally think of,” said passenger Fiona Adam. “But they have that skill set to move things around quickly, so why not?”

Some passengers told us they would be concerned about those gamers who make a habit out of playing violent video games. We talk to an expert about that tonight.

Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Air traffic control clears way for dad flying in for son’s birth

Air traffic control clears way for dad flying in for son’s birth

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