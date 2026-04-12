Person in custody following disturbance at Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville police say officers arrested one person after a disturbance at Birkdale Village Saturday evening.

Many people were talking about the incident online.

Police say two patrons got into an argument that escalated.

Officers did find a loaded gun, but said there was no gunfire during the incident.

We’re told no teenagers were involved.

Police plan to announce charges at a later time.

VIDEO: Birkdale residents voice concerns over teen noise, loitering issues

Birkdale residents voice concerns over teen noise, loitering issues

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