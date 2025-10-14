Lancaster County pauses housing development in Indian Land amid rapid growth concerns

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County Council voted unanimously on Monday to implement a nine-month moratorium on new residential developments in the Indian Land area.

According to the county, the moratorium aims to address rapid growth and development issues as the county finalizes a new Unified Development Ordinance.

The moratorium halts all new single-family and multifamily residential developments in the Indian Land area, a region the county says has seen a staggering 476% growth rate from 2000 to 2020.

Lancaster County overall experienced a 60% growth rate during the same period, adding nearly 20,000 new residents.

The ordinance is considered a state Pending Ordinance Doctrine, meaning it is effective upon the first reading, with two more readings scheduled for Oct. 27 and Nov. 10.

The council can extend the moratorium for an additional three months if deemed necessary after the initial nine months.

According to a release from Lancaster County, numerous residents have voiced concerns about the rapid growth in the area during council meetings.

The Lancaster County Planning Commission is also revisiting the impact fees charged to developments in Indian Land through a county-wide survey involving EMS, the sheriff’s office, and parks and recreation.

