Lancaster County School District maintains extracurriculars amidst budget concerns

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. — The Lancaster County School District is not cutting back on extracurriculars.

The board of trustees announced that on Thursday, clearing up a video clip online.

The board says that during a meeting last month, it discussed the financial implications of a proposed bill in the Statehouse, which would increase teacher salaries.

In the meeting, the board noted a funding gap, and the chair mentioned a range of options that may need to be considered one day.

But it was not signaling any plans.

VIDEO: District responds after fights break out at Lancaster High

District responds after fights break out at Lancaster High

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