Lancaster County narrows search for new school superintendent

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County has started narrowing down its search for a new school superintendent.

The board of trustees is working with the state school board association in the search, officials said.

The South Carolina School Board Association turned in a list of more than 20 applicants last week.

Lancaster county plans to name finalists soon.

Those finalists will then present to the community in late March or early April.

