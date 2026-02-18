Lancaster County narrows search for new school superintendent

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County has started narrowing down its search for a new school superintendent.
The board of trustees is working with the state school board association in the search, officials said.
The South Carolina School Board Association turned in a list of more than 20 applicants last week.
Lancaster county plans to name finalists soon.
Those finalists will then present to the community in late March or early April.
