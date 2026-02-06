Lancaster police seek 3 men wanted in door-to-door landscaping scam

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is searching for three Georgia men who are wanted in connection with a door-to-door landscaping scam.

According to a release, investigators have obtained warrants for the arrests of Joseph Butler, Tyderrius White and Anthony Bell Jr. They say the men offered to install pine straw for homeowners and overcharged them.

The group reportedly used aggressive tactics and intimidation to pressure homeowners into paying for the work immediately. Investigators say the scam has been active throughout the Southeast, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia, since at least 2020.

The suspects face multiple charges including criminal conspiracy and obtaining property under false pretenses for amounts between $2,000 and $10,000. They are also charged with strong arm robbery.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the authorities.

