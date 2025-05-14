Lancaster Walmart set to reopen after 12-year-old ignited fire inside

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Walmart location in Lancaster, South Carolina, is set to reopen Wednesday, more than a week after a 12-year-old set a fire inside the store.

Walmart says it’ll be a soft reopening, meaning only the grocery entrance will be open to the public. Parts of the store will still be closed.

The store is also limiting the number of customers who can be in the store at any time. Store hours are also being limited to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Channel 9 reported last week when the fire erupted inside the store, prompting an evacuation and the store closure.

Authorities quickly arrested the 12-year-old, and he pleaded guilty to second-degree arson the next day. The child will be in custody while a mental evaluation is done within the next 45 days, then there will be a disposition hearing after that. The maximum sentence possible would be for him to be held until his 22nd birthday.

This is also the same Walmart store where police investigated an alleged gang-related shootout a little over a month ago. Multiple people were arrested, including at least one teenager.

