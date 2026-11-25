MONROE, N.C. — Land clearing is underway at a 74-acre industrial site in Monroe, advancing the city’s plans to attract new businesses, investment, and jobs.

The Expressway Commerce Park was one of 15 sites selected statewide in 2024 for North Carolina’s Selectsite Readiness Program.

The program, administered by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, selected the site from 64 applicants.

Another industrial development is also taking shape across the road. Together, the projects represent more than 130 acres of potential industrial development in Monroe.

City officials say the work reflects ongoing efforts to prepare sites for future development and position Monroe for long-term economic growth.

The projects are expected to create opportunities for capital investment and high-quality jobs, though specific companies, job totals, and development timelines have not been announced.

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