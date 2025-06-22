Land near speedway sold to homebuilder

CHARLOTTE — One of the most active homebuilders in the region has acquired more land here.

Earlier this month, an entity affiliated with David Weekley Homes acquired a site at 13926 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte for $13.2 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The site on the county line includes over 50 acres in Mecklenburg County, real estate records show. The purchase could also include land in Cabarrus County, but it is unclear how much.

The site is just over 1 mile from the front entrance of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

