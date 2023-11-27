Lanes close for monthslong project in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — A major road that connects Plaza Midwood to east Charlotte will be partially closed until next year.

Starting Monday, part of Central Avenue was down to one lane in each direction between Prospect Street and Louise Avenue.

Charlotte Department of Transportation crews are moving power lines that are hanging above the area underground.

And it’s not wrapping up anytime soon -- the project is expected to last until Feb. 29, 2024.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor says drivers should avoid the area during peak drive times. Instead, take Seventh Street to McDowell Street and use 10th Street to access Central Avenue.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 teens arrested after Plaza Midwood bottle shop break-in, CMPD says)

2 teens arrested after Plaza Midwood bottle shop break-in, CMPD says

©2023 Cox Media Group