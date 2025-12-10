Large development with hotel, retail and offices planned for active corridor

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Plans are progressing for another notable commercial real estate investment along the U.S. 521 corridor in Indian Land.

A group of real estate investors is marketing and planning The Point, a mixed-use project at 9425 Charlotte Highway. The project spans 44 acres and calls for about 240,000 square feet of total commercial space. The project plan includes a hotel with about 90 rooms. The Point has other commercial outparcels for uses such as medical office, retail, smaller office space, restaurants, storage and a daycare.

“The Point represents a transformative opportunity for investors and businesses to anchor themselves in a thriving and expanding community,” said KW Commercial’s Todd Akers, who is handling marketing for The Point. “With its strategic location, upscale design and diverse tenant mix, this development is poised to become the commercial hub of Indian Land.”

Read more at Charlotte Business Journal’s website here.

VIDEO: New emergency facility in Indian Land to address growing healthcare needs

New emergency facility in Indian Land to address growing healthcare needs

©2025 Cox Media Group