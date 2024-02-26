Large fire in Cornelius causes road closure

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A large fire broke out at a building near a field in Cornelius Monday afternoon, sending up a smoke plume that could be seen from Charlotte.

The Cornelius Police Department says the fire is near Mayes Road, which is north of Sam Furr Road. Mayes was shut down near Mayes Hall Drive, according to police.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and spotted at least two structures on fire, with flames spreading a cross the brush and threatening nearby buildings.

Firefighters and police units were spotted responding to the fire.

It’s not clear what started the fire at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.

