Large police presence, homicide under investigation in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte.
It happened on the 7400 block of The Plaza.
According to MEDIC, 1 person died at the scene.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured a large police presence in the area.
The investigation appears to be focused on the parking lot of a Food Lion in the area.
Chopper 9 also observed a second scene across the street where a vehicle appeared to have crashed into a building.
That area had also been roped off with crime scene tape.
No additional details, however, have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
©2026 Cox Media Group