Large police presence reported in Huntersville neighborhood

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A large police presence has been reported in a Huntersville neighborhood Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Cordial Lane and Merry Chase Lane.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, there is no threat to the public.

They are also not searching for any suspects.

Police said they are continuing to investigate this incident. Residents are asking to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

