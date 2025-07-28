Animals adopted, Anson County Animal Shelter maintains ‘no-kill’ status, director says

POLKTON, N.C. — The Anson County Animal Shelter in Polkton has successfully found homes for all its animals before the resignation of its director, Maureen Lett, on Friday.

Lett announced her resignation and expressed her commitment to ensuring that all dogs and cats at the shelter were adopted before her departure. With the help of the community, she achieved this goal, leaving the shelter empty for the next director.

She assured the public that none of the animals had to be put down, emphasizing her dedication to finding forever homes for the shelter’s residents.

The story drummed up support from the public online last week. Several people on social media were advocating for the adoption of 18 dogs and several cats before Lett and the entirety of her shelter staff left the facility.

Channel 9 visited the shelter on Friday where Lett said the shelter is not closing. The county will be stepping to going forward to decide what to do next.

In the meantime, she said the shelter will not be taking in any new animals.

The future of the shelter remains uncertain as it awaits the appointment of a new director. However, Lett’s departure leaves the facility with a clean slate, ready for new leadership to take over.

