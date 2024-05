CHARLOTTE — North Italia has locked in its opening at The Bowl at Ballantyne. The modern Italian concept welcomes its first diners on May 29.

The restaurant is at 15120 Bowl St., Suite 102.

North Italia is known for its scratch kitchen. It dishes up small plates such as crispy eggplant parmesan, prosciutto bruschetta, beef carpaccio and cacio e pepe arancini. Pasta is made fresh daily.

