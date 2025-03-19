LaVar Ball talks to magazine for first time since amputation

CHARLOTTE — The father of Hornets star LaMelo Ball is talking for the first time about the medical condition that nearly killed him.

“First they cut off a couple of toes. Then they cut off my foot. Then they said they have go almost knee-high for another surgery,” LaVar Ball told Slam Magazine in a recent interview.

Ball told the magazine he had an infection that got out of control.

He underwent three surgeries and four blood transfusions.

Ball said after the ordeal, he felt tired and depressed but credits his sons with giving him the motivation to fight and recover.

In the interview, Ball said he is “hard to kill.”

