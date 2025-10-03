Law enforcement K-9 Keeko gets new vest from Vested Interest in K9s

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Keeko has received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest for K-9 Keeko was sponsored by Betsy and Steve Juhasz of Aiken, South Carolina, and is embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charity established in 2009, aims to provide protective vests and assistance to law enforcement dogs across the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 6,030 vests valued at $6.9 million to K-9s in all 50 states, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $1,050 will sponsor one vest.

Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4-5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty.

