Law firm, former Meck commissioner face suit over unpaid rent

CHARLOTTE — A former chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners and his law firm are being sued by the firm’s former landlord, according to a complaint filed this month in Mecklenburg Superior Court.

The Fuller Law Firm and Trevor Fuller owed Fairview Plaza Buildings a total of $22,599 for unpaid rent and late fees as of May 1, according to the complaint.

Fairview Plaza Buildings seeks “not less than $25,000″ from the firm and/or Fuller, including damages from the breached lease agreement, interest “at the highest legal rate” and attorneys’ fees to be determined at trial.

The Fuller Law Firm is the tenant and Fuller, who owns the employment law firm, personally guaranteed the lease when it was, according to documents filed by the landlord.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Law firm says prominent SC attorney whose wife, son were killed took money

Law firm says prominent SC attorney whose wife, son were killed took money

©2024 Cox Media Group