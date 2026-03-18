NC lawmakers consider amendment to cap property taxes

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina lawmakers are considering a vote on a constitutional amendment to limit property taxes.
The House Select Committee on Property Tax Reduction and Reform signaled support for the measure by voice vote on Wednesday.
Lawmakers are studying a levy limit that would keep local governments from raising the property tax rate beyond a certain threshold.
They are also exploring ways for local governments to recover more property tax funds, including limits on tax incentives for affordable housing projects and hospitals.
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