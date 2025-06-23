Lawn worker accused of throwing party at Weddington home while owners were away

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Michael Brown, 37, was arrested after hosting an unauthorized party at a home in Weddington on Saturday afternoon.

Brown, who was hired for lawn maintenance at the property, invited several hundred people and charged an entry fee.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after receiving noise complaints and reports of traffic hazards.

Upon arrival, Brown falsely claimed the home was his, and later that it belonged to his grandparents, before admitting he was the lawn maintenance worker.

Michael Brown

The party took place at a residence near the intersection of Twelve Mile Creek Road and Beulah Church Road while the homeowners were on vacation.

Many partygoers left the scene recklessly, resulting in numerous traffic stops.

After the property was cleared, deputies discovered assorted property damage.

Brown was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including breaking and entering, second-degree trespassing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, injury to real property, and obtaining property by false pretenses.

He was taken to the Union County Detention Center and placed under a secured bond of $10,000, which he later posted to secure his release.

