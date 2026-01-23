Lawsuit over Silfab Solar’s Fort Mill plant dismissed by judge

FORT MILL, S.C. — A judge has tossed out a lawsuit aimed at pulling permits for Silfab Solar’s manufacturing plant in Fort Mill over safety concerns.

A neighbor filed the lawsuit against York County, asking the court to issue a stop work order and pull the company’s permits. He argued the facility negatively impacted his home. It also sits yards away from a school.

A judge said this week he lacked standing to sue and failed to prove he has been specifically damaged by Silfab.

