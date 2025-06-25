York County halts all work at Silfab Solar over documented violations

FORT MILL, S.C. — York County issued a blanket stop work order on Monday on all work at Silfab Solar, even halting projects with existing permits.

The solar manufacturing plant is located on Logistics Lane in Fort Mill. The company has several construction-related permits, but York County leaders say it has yet to obtain a certificate of occupancy.

A spokesman for York County told Channel 9 that a complaint led to an inspection at the facility Monday night.

“York County responded to a complaint about activity on the Silfab site,” said public information officer Greg Suskin.

He added, “The fire marshal and building inspector visited the site on Monday night. They discovered Silfab employees there who are not involved in the ongoing permitted construction. That is a violation because the company does not have a certificate of occupancy for the building. The County has issued a stop work order which has been posted on the premises.”

Silfab gets stop-work order on all work

Silfab Solar

Suskin told Channel 9 the order is a blanket stop work order on all work at the facility, even on construction related work that the company had permits for.

Channel 9 found permits online that suggest some of the stopped projects are related to chemical storage.

“I’m alarmed and shocked,” said Scott Jensen, board member with the Citizens Alliance for Public Integrity.

He and other neighbors have expressed concerns about the chemicals that will be used at the plant and CAGI has questioned Silfab’s right to legally open up in the area.

“Given the chemicals involved with their operation,” he said. “If they’re doing unallowed, unpermitted work with that stuff. I’m very alarmed and disgusted.”

Channel 9 reached out to Silfab Wednesday to ask about the violations. A spokesperson for the company said it met with York County Wednesday afternoon.

The company sent a statement saying: “Silfab has reviewed the letter with county leadership and are working towards a quick resolution to resume work.”

York County said Silfab will have to address all violations and another inspection would determine what happens next and if fines are assessed.

VIDEO: Environmental impact study into Silfab Solar