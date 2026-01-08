Lawsuit alleges Bank of America violated customer privacy after Capitol riot

CHARLOTTE — A new federal lawsuit accuses Bank of America of illegally spying on millions of customers after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The suit claims the bank shared customers’ financial data with law enforcement without warrants.

The lawsuit wants damages for alleged privacy violations, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Bank of America, however, denies wrongdoing, calling the suit “allegations without merit.”

VIDEO: FBI arrests Burke County man accused of assaulting multiple officers on Jan. 6

FBI arrests Burke County man accused of assaulting multiple officers on Jan. 6

©2026 Cox Media Group