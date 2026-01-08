Local

Lawsuit alleges Bank of America violated customer privacy after Capitol riot

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: The Bank of America logo is displayed on a sign in front of a Bank of America office on July 16, 2025 in Sunnyvale, California. Bank of America reported second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations with profits of $7.12 billion, a nearly 3 percent increase from one year ago.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE — A new federal lawsuit accuses Bank of America of illegally spying on millions of customers after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The suit claims the bank shared customers’ financial data with law enforcement without warrants.

The lawsuit wants damages for alleged privacy violations, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Bank of America, however, denies wrongdoing, calling the suit “allegations without merit.”

