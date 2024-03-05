Lawsuit claims some dating apps are designed to be addictive for users

CHARLOTTE — A new lawsuit claims dating apps, such as Tinder, Hinge, and The League, are designed to get you addicted.

Six users filed a class action complaint against parent company Match Group.

The suit claims the applications’ game-like designs keep users in a continuous loop, prioritizing profits over customers’ relationship goals.

An Elon University professor told Channel 9 that app designers use algorithms to get users to return.

However, she doesn’t believe the designs are addictive.

“This is about problematic social media use, which means the behavior is problematic, is hurting people’s health and well-being, but is not really a disease that needs medical treatment,” said Chris Chen, assistant professor.

UNC Charlotte student Daivik Nambiar uses dating apps.

“I think if you wrap yourself too much into it, you might catch yourself going on it a bit too much and depending on it a bit too much,” Nambiar said.

Match Group released a statement to Channel 9 calling the lawsuit ridiculous with zero merit.

