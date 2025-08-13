Lawsuit filed against Roblox over alleged child exploitation

ATLANTA — A Georgia family has filed a lawsuit against Roblox, alleging that the online gaming platform facilitated the sexploitation of their then-9-year-old child, ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported.

The lawsuit claims that Roblox’s insufficient security measures allowed adults to pose as children and send sexually explicit content to the child, who was then manipulated into sending explicit content back.

Matthew Dolman, the family’s attorney, stated that the platform’s lax security enabled predators to groom the child by pretending to be other children.

“And cloaked behind the anonymity of an online figure is someone else they think is like-minded, who’s also 6 or 7 years old, who turns out to be a 38, 40-year-old man,” he said

Roblox, which has over 110 million active users daily, is facing multiple lawsuits over similar allegations, with at least half a dozen expected to be filed soon.

In response to the lawsuit, Roblox emphasized its commitment to user safety, highlighting its use of AI-backed content moderation and parental controls to detect and prevent inappropriate content.

“We are deeply troubled by any incident that endangers our users, and safety is a top priority. We dedicate substantial resources, including advanced technology and 24/7 human moderation, to help detect and prevent inappropriate content,” Roblox said in part.

Dolman criticized Roblox, suggesting that the company prioritizes increasing its user base and valuation over ensuring the safety of its young users.

Roblox has faced criticism and legal action regarding the safety of its young users, with concerns about predators exploiting the platform’s features.

In 2022, police arrested Howard Graham on sex trafficking charges related to a 13-year-old girl he met on the platform.

“I think Roblox cares about putting as many people on their platform as possible to help out their valuation,” Dolman said.

The lawsuits against Roblox underscore ongoing concerns about the safety of children on online gaming platforms, as families and legal representatives call for stricter security measures to protect young users.

