Lawyer explains financial impact for players in NIL lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — The lawyer for a high school football star spoke exclusively with Channel 9 anchor Scott Wickersham about their lawsuit against the state board of education.

Mike Ingersoll represents Faizon Brandon, a star player in Greensboro listed as the top recruit in the class of 2026.

The ban on public school kids who make name, image, and likeness deals is costing high school athletes money that private school athletes are free to make, Ingersoll said.

Their lawsuit asks a judge to overturn the ban.

“The allegations in the complaint are that the financial impact of this is over a million dollars,” he said. “The terms of his potential deal that’s on the table right now, and other deals that have been discussed, are confidential. But it is a substantial amount of money that our client is currently missing out on.”

The motion for a preliminary injunction could be heard by a judge in Raleigh in a few weeks, Ingersoll said.

An injunction could allow athletes to start making deals before the outcome of the lawsuit.

