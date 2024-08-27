Leaders in Lancaster County put 2 tax referendums on November ballot

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Property taxes and sales taxes could increase at the same time in Lancaster County.

In November, voters will decide on a bond to help local schools and another to improve roads.

She asked leaders why they put the two on the ballot at the same time.

There is nothing in state law that prohibits it.

Leaders said there is a need for improvement now in schools and on local roads.

“South Carolina has the fastest growth rate in the country right now,” said Dennis Marstall, the Lancaster County administrator.

Lancaster County is at the top of the list when it comes to growth in the state.

Its population has jumped 12% in nine years.

Voters will decide on a $588 million school bond referendum in November, which would raise property taxes to pay for new schools and improvements.

The same ballot will ask if they want to raise the sales taxes to widen and improve local roads with the $405 million bond referendum.

Highway 521 is one road that would be widened if the transportation tax passes.

“This is certainly supplementing state road projects but that means we accelerate state road projects,” Marstall said. “If we’re just waiting for the state to address all the needs, we’re going to be waiting a while.”

Marstall said city council members thought hard about putting two tax referendums on the ballot at the same time.

“Council felt comfortable putting this on the ballot now because the need is not going to change,” she said.

Now, it’s up to voters.

“I will vote no,” said voter Gail Kaufmann. “The reason I will vote no is the county continues to build without considering the road system.”

“If you want the best fruit, you’ll have to go to a store that has the best fruit and it’s going to cost more ... same thing with taxes,” said voter Sylvia Pratt.

A spokesperson for the school district said Tuesday that leaders are planning for all scenarios, including what they will do if the bond fails.

If the transportation tax fails, county leaders said they will have to continue to work with the state to improve roads.

Click here for a list of roads that would be improved.

Click here for information on the schools bond.

