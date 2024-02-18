Local

Leak from golf carts leads to ventilation at northeast Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — Minor leaks of carbon monoxide led to people in two different apartments in northeast Charlotte to be ventilated by the Charlotte Fire Department.

Crews responded to an apartment complex on Kumara Road around 1 p.m. on Sunday and evaluated carbon monoxide levels from minor leaks from golf cart batteries, officials said.

No one on the scene was medically evaluated and crews controlled the incident. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

