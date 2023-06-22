Leaky Black’s mom pens letter to basketball star: ‘We believe in you’

CONCORD, N.C. — Its been a long journey for Leaky Black, from dominating high school basketball in Cabarrus County to starring at UNC for the Tar Heels.

Right now, the former Cox Mill High School standout is ready for the next chapter.

>> Below, his mother, Carla Black shares an emotional message full of pride, hope, and thanks.

Dear Baby Boy,

As I come to you today, the only thing on my mind is how grateful I am. I am met this morning with a grateful heart for many things, and you certainly are one of them at the top of my list. I want to first of all say that I give God the glory for all He has done for us and our family. I praise Him for even allowing me to be your mother, and I prayed for you. I prayed to have you, so I knew there was a divine calling on your life.

I also am grateful for the gifts and talent that he has molded and formed and shaped within you. Your humble spirit, your perseverance, your drive. Your comedic side, your loving heart, and just how you fit perfectly into our whole family.

I also thank God for the opportunities, the coaches, the mentors, the teachers, the counselors. All of those within your life’s journey thus far that have played an instrumental part in molding and shaping you into the young man that you are. I thought about how grateful I am to all of them this morning

For all of the guidance and leadership that you have received along the way and everything that you’ve experienced both good and bad. I’ve watched you grow into this wonderful young man almost like an intricate fancy tapestry. If you look on one side, it’s all of the threads, molded and shaped and twisted together, that don’t seem to make sense until you flip it to the other side and you see this beautiful piece of artwork. Leaky, you are that beautiful piece of artwork.

You have experienced some of the highest highs in your basketball journey, and some of the lowest lows and challenges that most people would not have been able to pick up the pieces and move forward again. But son, you did.

I am grateful for the example that you are not just for basketball, for life in general.

I wanted to share just a few pieces of mama’s advice as we head into this week not knowing what the outcome will be, but trusting that there is Almighty hand at work here.

I want you to remember that crowds, popularity, media, they don’t confirm purpose. You were created for such a time and a moment as this. Continue to run your race. It is your race to run.

Son, I would like for you to also remember and continue to show that God never wastes an experience. No matter what that experience is — no matter how hard it is, everything works together for your good, and to develop something in your character that as your mother, I hope and pray helps you to be the best man in this world that you can possibly be.

It may or may not have something to do with basketball later on in this journey, but I know that everything that you have experienced has created you to be the strong man that you are before us today.

I want you to never base your worth as we enter this age of what happens next, never base your worth on something or some number or some level when you are something. You have always been something to me, to our family. We have believed in you even before you believed in yourself.

So remember that you are fearfully and wonderfully made and you know that momma loves some football. Vince Lombardi once said, ‘It’s a shame to have a gift and not use it.’ I want you to use your gift, Leaky. Use your gift to make an impact in this world in some indelible, unforgettable way that makes it better. Use the basketball path that you’ve been blessed to be able to sojourn and touch lives. Change lives for the better.

Be all that you have been created to be and continue to be Leaky at the same time because we see you, we believe in you, we’re hoping the best for you, and we congratulate you on reaching this moment in your journey. I love you.

