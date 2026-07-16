At least 1 person has died as Texas flooding forces evacuations and rescues

CHARLOTTE — Authorities in Texas have rescued dozens of stranded drivers and people trapped in homes, and at least one person has died due to catastrophic flooding. Gov. Greg Abbott said during a news conference Thursday there has been “one loss of life” due to the disaster in Texas Hill Country.

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The region is still recovering from devastating floods a year ago. The National Weather Service says a “deadly flood wave” is barreling down the Guadalupe River that runs alongside Camp Mystic.

That’s where two dozen children and two counsellors were killed last July. Rivers are rising hour by hour, turning them into fast-moving seas of white water.

Abbott has issued disaster declarations for dozens of counties.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9 meteorologist Danielle Miller has the latest on the weather system.

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