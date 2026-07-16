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Mecklenburg County offering property tax relief grants for eligible homeowners

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Mecklenburg County offering property tax relief grants for eligible homeowners
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Some Mecklenburg County homeowners may qualify for financial assistance to help offset their property tax bills.

The county is offering property tax relief grants of up to $650, with eligible homeowners able to receive 35% of their property tax bill, up to the maximum grant amount.

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To qualify, applicants must meet household income requirements. For a one-person household, annual income must be less than $65,750. A four-person household must earn less than $93,900 annually.

County officials say the program is designed to help homeowners facing rising property tax costs.

Additional eligibility requirements and application information are available through Mecklenburg County.

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