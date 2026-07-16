Mecklenburg County offering property tax relief grants for eligible homeowners

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Some Mecklenburg County homeowners may qualify for financial assistance to help offset their property tax bills.

The county is offering property tax relief grants of up to $650, with eligible homeowners able to receive 35% of their property tax bill, up to the maximum grant amount.

To qualify, applicants must meet household income requirements. For a one-person household, annual income must be less than $65,750. A four-person household must earn less than $93,900 annually.

County officials say the program is designed to help homeowners facing rising property tax costs.

Additional eligibility requirements and application information are available through Mecklenburg County.

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