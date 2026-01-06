Legendary Cherryville basketball coach steps down after 6 decades

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Dr. Bud Black is retiring after 60 years of coaching basketball, marking the conclusion of a highly influential career at the age of 82.

Known as “Mr. Basketball” since 1961, Dr. Black has dedicated his life to the sport, prioritizing the positive impact he has made on countless players over mere win-loss records.

Dr. Black improved the Gardner-Webb Ladies team’s record from five wins to fifteen wins in just one season, showcasing his exceptional coaching abilities and commitment to developing young athletes.

He is also highly educated, holding two earned doctorates and several master’s degrees, which reflect his pursuit of knowledge and dedication to personal growth.

Reflecting on his coaching philosophy, Dr. Black stated, “I never went into coaching with a burning desire to always win, although I do that.”

He emphasized the importance of seeing his players succeed in life beyond the court, saying, “That’s more important than anything. The wins and losses, to see these young people succeed.”

As he transitions from coaching, Dr. Black will continue his work as a remote instructor at Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey.

He explained his perspective on measurement of success: “Some people count the number of wins, that’s something I have never done.”

In a poignant reflection, one former player credited Dr. Black for his success, stating, “You are single-handedly responsible for my success. You always made sure there was a place for me.”

This sentiment encapsulates the real legacy he leaves behind—his unwavering support for each player he coached.

Dr. Black will be honored during a special ceremony at Cherryville High School’s home game, a fitting tribute to his remarkable career and impact on the community.

He indicated, “I never thought I’d retire,” hinting at his enduring passion for coaching and mentorship.

