Legendary singer Frankie Beverly, founder of band Maze, dies at 77

Frankie Beverly, a legendary soul singer and the man who founded the band Maze, has died, his family announced Wednesday.

In a post on Beverly’s official Instagram account, his family said they are “navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection and remembrance.”

Beverly was 77 when he died.

His cause of death has not been released.

“This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly,” the Instagram post reads.

His family said Beverly died on Tuesday.

Beverly’s music was often the song of the summer during his five-decade-long career. As the lead singer and songwriter of Maze, a soul and funk band, Beverly wrote and performed songs including “Golden Time of Day,” “Joy and Pain,” and “Happy Feelin’s.”

Beverly announced a farewell tour earlier this year with a handful of dates, the New York Times reports. He planned to retire after going on the road for a final time.

“He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better,” his family said.

