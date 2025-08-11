Legette, Horn return to field as Panthers look past preseason loss

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are regrouping after their preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns, focusing on improvements seen in their offense led by Bryce Young and the starters.

Despite the setback, the Panthers showed potential during the game, particularly when Young and the starting lineup were on the field.

On Monday, we heard from Wide Receiver Xavier Legette for the first time since he was ejected from the game.

“It was just something that I shouldn’t have done. That isn’t supposed to happen in a football game. I felt like I owed the fans an apology,” Legette said.

“He bounced back quickly. We had a great conversation afterwards. He knows. He wasn’t defensive about it. He was like, I’ve got to be better. Kind of just moved on and was ready to work today,” said Carolina Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales, regarding Legette’s return to practice.

Legette returned to practice after being ejected from last week’s game against the Browns due to a fight with Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn was seen participating in practice after being involved in a minor car accident last week. Panthers head coach Dave Canales mentioned that Horn would likely be ready to practice if it were the regular season, but emphasized the importance of not rushing him back during the preseason.

The team is now looking ahead to their upcoming practice sessions in Charlotte before heading to Houston for joint practice with the Texans.

