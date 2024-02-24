LendingTree files lawsuit against mortgage company

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based LendingTree Inc. is suing a California-based lender, claiming breach of contract and unpaid fees.

LendingTree, an online marketplace that allows potential borrowers to connect with lenders in order to apply or receive loans, filed the suit in Mecklenburg Superior Court against Santa Ana, California-based Jet Mortgage on Feb. 12. Jet Mortgage is a division of Home Mortgage Alliance Corp. and offers lending services.

The lawsuit alleges Jet Mortgage failed to abide by an agreement it signed with LendingTree on June 16, 2022. The contract enabled the company to become funders participating in LendingTree’s online marketplace and gain potential borrowers.

