Lenoir Police Major will serve as next Chief

LENOIR, N.C. — The Lenoir Police Department is promoting Major Andy Wilson to be its next Chief of Police.

Wilson has been with the department for 22 years and has been the second in command since early 2023. And town leaders said he has what it takes.

“Andy has more than two decades of service with the Lenoir Police Department, and he has the skills and personality to be an outstanding Chief,” City Manager Scott Hildebran said in a press release. “He knows the department and the community very well. He has the support and respect of his peers and co-workers, and I’m confident that he’ll provide excellent service to our community.”

Wilson began his work at the Lenoir Police Department in 2003, serving as a patrol officer, K9 handler, Special Response Team member and commander.

Officials said Wilson has overseen all divisions in the department, managed its budget, evaluated policy, and handled personnel issues.

The current Chief told the press that, with Wilson, the Lenoir Police Department will be in good hands.

“Andy is very smart, and has a strong work ethic,” Chief Brent Phelps said. “He has always given 100% to everything he does, and leading the department will be no exception. He has dedicated his professional career to this department. I remember him saying years ago, we need to make this department the place where people are waiting in line to come work here.”

Wilson said he is honored to be given the role.

“It has been a privilege to serve alongside officers from the Lenoir Police Department over the past 22 years. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this group of professional officers forward while continuing to improve on what my predecessors have accomplished,” Wilson said. “The dedication and commitment this department has in providing a safe community for people to live, work, and play will continue to be a top priority.”

Wilson will take over on Aug. 1, the same day Phelps will be retiring.

WATCH: Dozens rescued as storms cause flooding, power issues across Charlotte area

Dozens rescued as storms cause flooding, power issues across Charlotte area

©2025 Cox Media Group