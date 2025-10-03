Lenoir-Rhyne University offers free tuition to low-income students

HICKORY, N.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne University announced a new initiative on Monday to offer free tuition to students from North Carolina and South Carolina whose families earn less than $100,000 annually.

The program, set to begin in the 2026-2027 academic year, will cover full tuition for four years for qualifying new full-time undergraduate first-year and transfer students.

The university will utilize scholarships and grants that students bring with them, along with additional funding from the university, to cover the tuition costs.

The initiative comes as undergraduate admissions have increased by 3%, according to the Hickory Daily Record’s reporting.

Other universities in North Carolina, such as Wake Forest University and Duke University, have also announced similar tuition-free initiatives for students meeting certain income criteria.

For more information about the new program, visit the university’s website.

