Lenoir woman jailed under $500K bond, charged with death by distribution

LENOIR, N.C. — A woman has been accused of giving a deadly dose of fentanyl to a woman in Concord.

Last February, Hayli White was found along Misty Wood Lane, but police believe the drugs were sold to her in Caldwell County.

“Still shock and disbelief,” said White’s stepfather, Dustin Carswell. “You expect to see her come through the door at night, and she doesn’t. It just doesn’t seem real still.”

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said they originally arrested Jessica McMahon four days after White’s death.

Jessica McMahon

Deputies told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they seized fentanyl and other narcotics concealed in a hide-a-can they believe she purchased online that looks like a bleach and carpet cleaner bottle.

At the time, McMahon was charged with trafficking, but deputies said they were unaware of White’s death in Concord.

The Concord Police Department alerted them to the death ten days later after finding text messages in White’s phone.

Caldwell County Sheriff Kevin Bean said one of his top priorities since taking office last August is stopping the sale of fentanyl and other drugs and preventing tragedies like White’s.

“It’s my belief that if drug dealers sell this poison to our children and family members and a death occurs, they should be charged with first-degree murder and sent away for life,” Bean elaborated.

White’s family said they hoped the arrest would prevent another senseless death, and they believe by speaking out they’ll possibly help someone else.

“We understand that it’s not going to bring Hayli back, and we just don’t want other families to go through what we have during the past year,” said Carswell.

“It’s not uncommon, you know. And you just don’t think it’s going to happen to you or your family,” said White’s sister, Makenzie Kepler.

McMahon was arrested again on Monday in connection with this incident. She has been charged with death by distribution and is being held in jail under a $500,000 bond, sheriff’s deputies said.

