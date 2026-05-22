Police investigate double shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a shooting in southwest Charlotte, officials confirmed.

It happened just before 6 a.m. along Pressley Road, near Billy Graham Parkway.

According to MEDIC, those people are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, multiple officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were spotted taking photos and collecting evidence. A car that appeared to have crashed in a parking lot was blocked off with crime scene tape.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD what led up to the violence and if they are looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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