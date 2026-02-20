‘Let’s venture out’: Kings Mountain businesses hopeful for casino boom

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — In just a few week, builders are hoping to wrap up the next phase on the Catawba Two Kings casino, and that means more attractions for gamblers.

Business owners in downtown Kings Mountain told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon that they hope they’ll see a bump in customers from this too.

So here’s what happens if all goes as planned for next month. There will be 1,350 slot machines, 22 live table games, a restaurant with seating for 40 people, and a parking garage with 1,600 spaces.

The $1 billion resort project launched by the Catawba Nation will look drastically different when it’s complete. The next phase will go well beyond the temporary casino they are using now.

Rendering of Two Kings Casino resort The Catawba Nation has reached a settlement with its former developer and work can finally begin on a permanent Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain.

Businesses three miles away in downtown Kings Mountain hope the sound of slots will trigger a different sound, the cash register.

“I think that will be wonderful. I think it will increase our revenue,” said Stacy Brown, general manager of Crave Hot Dogs and Beer.

Brown, says they have a unique venue with axe throwing, but few people outside of town knows they are here. She wants more foot traffic.

“People visit the casino and then they see well let’s venture out and go downtown and see what they have to offer,” Brown said.

She says they are already seeing some of that now.

The general manager of 238 Cherokee Grill said casino winners are already coming in with their cash.

“I have a lot of first timers that come from the casino,” said 238 Cherokee Grill General Manager Rachel Andrews

She says the next phase of the casino includes a restaurant on site, but she believes people visiting will want to eat before they gamble.

She hopes the completion of phase 1 will set them up for a great spring and summer.

“The more business that goes to the casino, the more business that will come here, absolutely,” Andrews said.

The final phase of this casino is expected to be complete in spring of next year.

There will be three as many tables and machines.

Some business operators in Kings Mountain hope that means three times the number of visitors willing to come downtown.

