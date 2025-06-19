Levine mansion in SouthPark sells for $6M

CHARLOTTE — A SouthPark estate owned for several decades by the late Leon Levine, a prominent Charlotte business leader and philanthropist, has sold for just over $6 million. Its new owner is a familiar name.

Daniel Levine and two of his entities — DSL Providence LLC and Levine Limited Partnership IV — purchased the Sharon Road mansion for $6.05 million on June 11, according to Mecklenburg County property records.

Daniel Levine, a longtime developer in Charlotte, is the nephew of Leon Levine. He transitioned last fall from president to chairman of Levine Properties — the commercial real estate company he founded with his father in 1984 — to spend more time on philanthropic endeavors and usher in the firm’s next generation of leadership, CBJ reported at the time.

The property marks the third parcel now owned by Daniel Levine or one of his entities on the well-traveled corner of Sharon Road and Sharon Lane, totaling about 12.5 acres, according to real estate records.

