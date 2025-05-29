Former NBA star selling local mansion

WAXHAW, N.C. — A former NBA and Tar Heel great is selling his local mansion for $14 million.

Antawn Jamison’s home in Waxhaw will officially hit the market on May 31, making it one of the most expensive residential properties for sale across the Charlotte area. The 12,624-square-foot estate is off Crane Road, near Waxhaw-Marvin Road, and sits on about 30 acres.

Former UNC and NBA star Antawn Jamison is selling his Waxhaw home for $14 million. (Skycam Digital)

The property’s standout features include a regulation-size basketball court, a pond, an eight-car garage, a home gym with a sauna and steam room, and 30-foot-tall ceilings in the living room, said listing agent Ben Bowen with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property also includes a pool and spa with an adjacent cabana, multiple outdoor gathering spaces, a gated driveway, a chef’s kitchen, a finished basement, a home theater and an elevator, according to listing details.

