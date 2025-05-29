Former NBA star selling local mansion

Antawn Jamison’s home in Waxhaw will officially hit the market on May 31, making it one of the most expensive residential properties for sale across the Charlotte area. The 12,624-square-foot estate is off Crane Road, near Waxhaw-Marvin Road, and sits on about 30 acres.
The property’s standout features include a regulation-size basketball court, a pond, an eight-car garage, a home gym with a sauna and steam room, and 30-foot-tall ceilings in the living room, said listing agent Ben Bowen with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.
The property also includes a pool and spa with an adjacent cabana, multiple outdoor gathering spaces, a gated driveway, a chef’s kitchen, a finished basement, a home theater and an elevator, according to listing details.