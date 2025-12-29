‘Life-changing’: Former nurse overcomes burnout by opening her own auto shop

CONYERS, Ga. — Two out of three Americans are feeling burned out at work, according to a 2025 Moodle Survey .

That burnout is fueled by time, resources, economic uncertainty, labor shortages and the impact of artificial intelligence in the workplace, according to the report.

Consumer Advisor Clark Howard says a lot of us burn out from our jobs, but if you pursue what you love, you would be amazed at what could happen.

Clark spoke with one woman who did just that.

Desiree White, a former nurse, is the owner of Crowns Corner Mechanics. She told Clark long hours and time away from her family added to her burn out. A single mom at the time, White started thinking about ways to make some extra cash and started flipping cars.

“What is something that everybody needs? Everybody needs a car, right?” White explained to Clark at her shop in Conyers, Georgia.

One car in particular needed a lot of work and money to fix. Instead of taking a loss, she took to YouTube to help figure it out.

“And it fixed it. The engine light went away; it was running much better,” White said.

Soon, White was fixing cars across her community and making money. Eventually, she took the leap to open her own shop.

Now, she’s got over 130 thousand followers on TikTok and millions of views across her page.

“It’s unexplainable,” White said. “I can’t explain the feeling, because there is no dictionary word that can explain how I feel as a person, how I felt as a mom, an entrepreneur, a boss —it’s life-changing."

