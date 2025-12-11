Avoid these money mistakes with Clark Howard’s ‘Never, Not Ever’ list

CHARLOTTE — Consumer Advisor Clark Howard shares his top rules for protecting your money and avoiding common financial pitfalls.

Howard is known for all of the expert consumer advice he shares. For decades, he’s explained what to do to save money and protect your wallet. Now, he’s sharing his list of what not to do under any circumstances.

From air travel, to buying a car and investing, watch the video at the top of the webpage for Howard’s expert tips.

For a complete list of Clark’s ‘Never, Not Ever’ rules, visit Clark.com .

VIDEO: Expert tips to stay warm while saving money on your power bills

Expert tips to stay warm while saving money on your power bills

©2025 Cox Media Group