‘Light of hope’: Survivor turns into mental health advocate

It was nearly 10 years ago to the day when Jim Love tried to take his own life -- he survived, and thank goodness that he did.

Since then, Love has become a dedicated mental health advocate, and he knows his efforts have likely saved lives.

These days, Love shares his thoughts on stage, when he used to stay silent. He told Channel 9’s Erica Bryant it’s like starting over, and he’s determined to bring others right along with him.

“It can come from where I was to where I am now, it’s possible,” Love said.

His is a journey from struggle to hope. Ten years ago, he stuffed emotions down so deep for so long that one day, it erupted and he attempted suicide.

“It took a major crisis to kind of open my eyes, to finally get the help I needed ... in my late 50s to find that light of hope, and it’s been a struggle, too,” Love said.

Love says he’s doing great now, but he still experiences bad days.

“But now, I understand the bad days, I can outlast them,” he said.

Love says the support of his wife and children, his friends, and medical team has made all the difference.

“I have taken medications and had side effects I would not wish on anyone. But everything I have done, I am so thankful that I did, because it’s gotten me to here,” Love said.

His outlet is working with the arts community, people he calls his poetry family. They’re creatives using spoken word and music as tools to cope. He also volunteers for Mental Health America, encouraging strangers and close friends to get help.

“I started gradually opening up to Jim because I seen what he was doing with his life, and I seen some of the people he was helping and stuff,” said Love’s close friend, Chad Thomas.

Thomas is a veteran who has experienced post-traumatic stress disorder.

“As I opened up to him around the same time, I started going to the VA in Salisbury and talking,” Thomas said.

The more Love opens up about his own personal story, he says he’s flooded with emails and phone calls and the chance to inspire so many. He’s grateful for it all.

“There’s so many people out there that are struggling that don’t have the tools or don’t give themselves permission. More than anything else, I want to give people the permission to talk about it,” Love said.

>>You can find mental health resources near you with our county-by-county guide, at this link.

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