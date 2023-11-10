Lights out: Popular Kings Mountain light show flickers to an end

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A family-favorite Christmas light show will no longer light up Downtown Kings Mountain, event coordinators announced on Wednesday.

Through a Facebook post, the city officials said the long-standing tradition will turn off the lights permanently.

The City Manager told our partners at the Shelby Star the decision stemmed from several factors.

City Manager Jim Palenick said the owners of the future Crave Hotdogs & BBQ in Downtown removed trees that were part of the light show, and a future streetscape project would remove the remaining trees as well.

In addition, he said another building owner felt the light installation could lead to further problems for the city.

“The mayor very much wants to do this, but there are so many complicating favors that it would be difficult to accomplish that,” Palenick said.

The announcement came hours after Tuesday’s municipal elections and a change in leadership.

In the meantime, the lights at Patriot’s Park will begin installation on Wednesday.

