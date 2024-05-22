Local

‘Like a burn but from the inside’: Ch. 9 reporter shares experience with shingles

By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe is sharing his personal experience with shingles — a painful, debilitating medical condition that impacts more people than you probably realize.

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe is sharing his personal experience with shingles — a painful, debilitating medical condition that impacts more people than you probably realize.

ALSO READ: What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is affecting Justin Bieber? 5 things to know

Doctors estimate that 1 in 3 people will develop shingles in their lifetime.

If you’ve ever had chicken pox, the virus is already in your body. Shingles develops when that virus re-activates later in life.

By anyone’s account, shingles is a painful, miserable disease that causes blisters, itching, and extreme nerve pain. But that’s not all it can do.

Reporter Jonathan Lowe learned that firsthand and agreed to share his experience so you'll take steps to protect yourself.

