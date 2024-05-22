‘Like a burn but from the inside’: Ch. 9 reporter shares experience with shingles

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe is sharing his personal experience with shingles — a painful, debilitating medical condition that impacts more people than you probably realize.

Doctors estimate that 1 in 3 people will develop shingles in their lifetime.

If you’ve ever had chicken pox, the virus is already in your body. Shingles develops when that virus re-activates later in life.

I’ve dedicated 18 yrs to covering “news” that is affecting the community. So, sharing a personal story was unfamiliar territory. With @EricaWSOC9 and @KimHolt9’s help, I stepped out of my comfort zone. I hope this story today @ 5 on @wsoctv helps someone pic.twitter.com/9hH14pOIA6 — Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) May 22, 2024

By anyone’s account, shingles is a painful, miserable disease that causes blisters, itching, and extreme nerve pain. But that’s not all it can do.

>> On Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m., Reporter Jonathan Lowe learned that firsthand and agreed to share his experience so you’ll take steps to protect yourself.

