Lincoln County announces fifth positive rabies case of the year

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services has reported that it has confirmed a fifth case of rabies in the county since the beginning of 2025.

A raccoon was submitted for testing following an altercation with a dog on June 21. The raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The Lincoln County Animal Services urged pet owners to keep their pets up to date on rabies vaccines.

Through the county, rabies vaccines are $7 per pet for a one-year dose, according to officials.

To report rabies concerns, Lincoln County residents can call (704)736-4125.

