Video appears to show man holding knife while arguing with passengers on light rail

CHARLOTTE — New video from inside a Charlotte light rail train appears to show a man holding a knife as he argues with two other people onboard.

CATS says it is aware of the clip posted on social media, and that CMPD is investigating.

According to CATS, this happened late Sunday night.

CATS says off-duty CMPD officers and private security were working at the time, but not onboard that train car.

On WSOC Tonight, Channel 9 is speaking with the person who recorded that video.

They’ll take us through how that argument unfolded and escalated.

That’s tonight after the Stanley Cup Final on Channel 9.

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